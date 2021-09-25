LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.30.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RAMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet cut shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 970.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $48.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.55 and a 200-day moving average of $47.46. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $87.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.79 and a beta of 1.17.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $119.04 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LiveRamp will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

