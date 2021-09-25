loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.23.

LDI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on loanDepot from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of loanDepot from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on loanDepot from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of loanDepot stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.93. loanDepot has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $39.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $779.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that loanDepot will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%.

In related news, Director Michael Linton acquired 7,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $70,913.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in loanDepot in the second quarter valued at $9,032,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,472,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,963,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 430.0% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 446,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 361,960 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

