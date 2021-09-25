Lobstex (LOBS) Price Down 11.1% Over Last Week

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 25th. Lobstex has a market cap of $1.31 million and $631,772.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0581 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded down 11.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lobstex alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 53% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,537,213 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.