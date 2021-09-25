Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 90.9% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $349.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $358.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99. The company has a market cap of $96.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.03.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

