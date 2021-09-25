Loki (LOKI) One Day Volume Hits $1,392.00

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,588.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,908.24 or 0.06828729 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.75 or 0.00353974 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $511.00 or 0.01199862 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00110409 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.19 or 0.00554578 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $225.62 or 0.00529776 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006667 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.80 or 0.00314182 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official website is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.