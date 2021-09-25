Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Trading 7.5% Higher Over Last Week

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. Loopring [NEO] has a market cap of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring [NEO] coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network, DragonEX, CoinMex and IDAX. Over the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Loopring [NEO] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00070915 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00107287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.70 or 0.00143404 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,392.67 or 1.00158978 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,894.27 or 0.06838153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.07 or 0.00768015 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s launch date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Gate.io, CoinMex, IDAX and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring [NEO] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring [NEO] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.