Loopring Price Down 19.6% This Week (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Loopring has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. Loopring has a total market cap of $493.83 million and approximately $44.21 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000883 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00057186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00125911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011731 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00042775 BTC.

Loopring (LRC) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,320,882,714 coins. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

