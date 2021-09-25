LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Shares Purchased by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,935,294 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564,561 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 7.30% of LSI Industries worth $15,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in LSI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LSI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in LSI Industries by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in LSI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in LSI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

LYTS traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $7.60. The company had a trading volume of 32,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,465. The firm has a market cap of $205.12 million, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.90. LSI Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $11.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $97.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.00 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 1.86%. On average, analysts predict that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

LSI Industries Profile

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics.. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

