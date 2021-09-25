Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) versus EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Head-To-Head Contrast

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) and Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares EPAM Systems and Luokung Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EPAM Systems 13.12% 18.89% 13.92% Luokung Technology N/A N/A N/A

91.6% of EPAM Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Luokung Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of EPAM Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

EPAM Systems has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luokung Technology has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EPAM Systems and Luokung Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EPAM Systems $2.66 billion 13.40 $327.16 million $5.68 110.82 Luokung Technology $18.26 million 18.32 -$39.87 million N/A N/A

EPAM Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Luokung Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for EPAM Systems and Luokung Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EPAM Systems 0 1 9 0 2.90 Luokung Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

EPAM Systems presently has a consensus target price of $567.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.92%. Given EPAM Systems’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe EPAM Systems is more favorable than Luokung Technology.

Summary

EPAM Systems beats Luokung Technology on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

About Luokung Technology

Luokung Technology Corp. operates as a graphics data processing technology company. It engages in the provision of interactive location-based services. The firm’s products include a location-based service, under the Luokung brand. It provides personalized and specific services to long distance travelers on the train and at the destination. The company was founded on October 27, 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

