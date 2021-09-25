Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) and Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Financial Survey

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) and Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Macatawa Bank has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unity Bancorp has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Macatawa Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Unity Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Unity Bancorp pays out 16.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Macatawa Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Unity Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Macatawa Bank and Unity Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Macatawa Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Unity Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Macatawa Bank and Unity Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Macatawa Bank $91.20 million 2.91 $30.17 million N/A N/A Unity Bancorp $91.86 million 2.60 $23.64 million $2.19 10.51

Macatawa Bank has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Unity Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Macatawa Bank and Unity Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macatawa Bank 35.41% 13.15% 1.17% Unity Bancorp 31.38% 16.81% 1.52%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.5% of Macatawa Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of Unity Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Macatawa Bank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of Unity Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Holland, MI.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Clinton, NJ.

