Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 144,818 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 144,818 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $17,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 40.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 504,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,704,000 after buying an additional 143,992 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 33.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 312.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,891,000 after purchasing an additional 462,325 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRVL opened at $63.61 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $64.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.17.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,150 shares of company stock worth $3,868,125. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.38.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

