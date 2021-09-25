Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 8,491 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.30% of Alliance Data Systems worth $15,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 162.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADS opened at $102.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.56. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $41.60 and a 12-month high of $128.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.96.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.02%. Analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

