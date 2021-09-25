Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 744,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,265 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of The AES worth $19,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The AES by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,133,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,150,576,000 after purchasing an additional 402,604 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,624,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,361,000 after acquiring an additional 477,565 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 142,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

The AES stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.61, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AES shares. Susquehanna started coverage on The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

In related news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $780,842.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $6,001,595.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,942,773.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

The AES Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

