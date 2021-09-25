Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $180.86.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDGL. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

MDGL opened at $84.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.58. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $77.60 and a 1-year high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.58) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDGL. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

