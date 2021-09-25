Maker (MKR) Price Down 16% This Week

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 25th. One Maker coin can now be bought for $2,373.15 or 0.05627812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Maker has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. Maker has a total market cap of $2.35 billion and approximately $182.22 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maker alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00057009 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.94 or 0.00125548 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00011711 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00042572 BTC.

Maker Profile

MKR is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 991,328 coins. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.