MakiSwap 24-Hour Volume Reaches $824,300.00 (MAKI)

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. During the last week, MakiSwap has traded down 39.2% against the dollar. One MakiSwap coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MakiSwap has a market cap of $13.24 million and $824,300.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MakiSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00070394 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00106926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.66 or 0.00141841 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,776.60 or 1.00027489 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,905.02 or 0.06792998 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.33 or 0.00767751 BTC.

About MakiSwap

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

Buying and Selling MakiSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MakiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MakiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MakiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MakiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.