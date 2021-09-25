Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MNGPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Man Group alerts:

Shares of MNGPF opened at $2.85 on Friday. Man Group has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.