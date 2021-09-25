Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.35

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.35 and traded as high as $6.99. Manhattan Bridge Capital shares last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 49,758 shares changing hands.

LOAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $79.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.41.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 61.18% and a return on equity of 13.06%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the second quarter worth about $111,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the second quarter worth about $135,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 52.1% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 11.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

