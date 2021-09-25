Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$31.15.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MFC. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Manulife Financial to C$38.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Sebastian Pariath sold 2,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.27, for a total value of C$72,683.56. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$322,455.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$228,039.22. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,910 shares of company stock worth $926,405.

TSE:MFC opened at C$24.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.24. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of C$17.58 and a 1 year high of C$27.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.45 billion and a PE ratio of 6.71.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$25.82 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 3.5092529 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.