MAP Protocol (MAP) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $501,430.00

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 25th. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $26.42 million and $501,430.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAP Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MAP Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00071431 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00106787 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.56 or 0.00144055 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,759.01 or 1.00067078 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,920.70 or 0.06835189 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $331.98 or 0.00776930 BTC.

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,117,715,219 coins. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAP Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAP Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.