Marlin (POND) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20.30 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Marlin has a total market cap of $60.77 million and approximately $20.30 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Marlin coin can now be bought for about $0.0825 or 0.00000193 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Marlin has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Marlin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00070314 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00106389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.22 or 0.00141065 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,675.77 or 0.99968477 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,897.22 or 0.06786764 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.97 or 0.00765927 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Marlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.