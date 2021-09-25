MASQ (MASQ) Price Down 12.8% Over Last 7 Days

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. MASQ has a market capitalization of $3.21 million and approximately $169,984.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MASQ has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000349 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00070639 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00105827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.40 or 0.00141823 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,476.70 or 0.99732045 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,864.87 or 0.06726492 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $325.84 or 0.00765038 BTC.

MASQ was first traded on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,576,705 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

