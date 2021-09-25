Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.14.

MAXR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Maxar Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, EVP Walter S. Scott purchased 1,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.89 per share, for a total transaction of $51,799.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 653,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,213,000 after purchasing an additional 96,474 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 16.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 42.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 20.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE MAXR opened at $29.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,943.00 and a beta of 1.34. Maxar Technologies has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $58.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.77.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.07%.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

