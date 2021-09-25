Maxcoin Trading Up 4.3% Over Last Week (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 34.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 25th. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $524,990.04 and approximately $88.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Maxcoin has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00093308 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,717.73 or 0.99971150 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $336.50 or 0.00787511 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.90 or 0.00385912 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.52 or 0.00270339 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005204 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002183 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003877 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004514 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.