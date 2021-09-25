Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Holdings Decreased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,659,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 698,294 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.79% of Medical Properties Trust worth $93,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,251,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,601,355,000 after purchasing an additional 12,565,695 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 33,085,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,533,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,385,000 after purchasing an additional 892,148 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,264,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,257 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,189,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,272,000 after acquiring an additional 496,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MPW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average is $21.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. Analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.34%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

