MedicCoin Market Cap Achieves $50,705.68 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 34.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last week, MedicCoin has traded up 75.4% against the US dollar. MedicCoin has a total market cap of $50,705.68 and approximately $5.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MedicCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00045638 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000466 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000062 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 73.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MedicCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

