MEET.ONE Reaches Market Capitalization of $529,618.24 (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. One MEET.ONE coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MEET.ONE has traded 77.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. MEET.ONE has a total market cap of $529,618.24 and approximately $154,568.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00071357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00107398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.72 or 0.00145262 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,598.25 or 1.00253855 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,905.87 or 0.06838898 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $327.50 or 0.00770769 BTC.

MEET.ONE Coin Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

MEET.ONE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

