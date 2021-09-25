Megacoin Market Capitalization Achieves $237,550.50 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. During the last week, Megacoin has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar. Megacoin has a market cap of $237,550.50 and $3.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.97 or 0.00355377 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006645 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000696 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,667,146 coins. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

