Meme Market Cap Achieves $12.00 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last seven days, Meme has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One Meme coin can now be purchased for $428.68 or 0.01006578 BTC on major exchanges. Meme has a market capitalization of $12.00 million and approximately $993,577.00 worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.00 or 0.00382726 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002293 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006566 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars.

