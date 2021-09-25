MenaPay Trading Down 11.4% This Week (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One MenaPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MenaPay has a total market cap of $916,286.68 and approximately $435.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MenaPay has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00053779 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00121736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012150 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00043657 BTC.

MenaPay Coin Profile

MenaPay is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

Buying and Selling MenaPay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

