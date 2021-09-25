MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 101.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,109,000 after purchasing an additional 364,854 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,804,000 after purchasing an additional 118,041 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,339,000 after purchasing an additional 112,537 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 426,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,894,000 after purchasing an additional 98,559 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,783,000 after purchasing an additional 94,431 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,927.72.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,869.62 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,018.41 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The company has a market capitalization of $92.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -37,392.40 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,782.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,582.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

