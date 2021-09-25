Merculet Price Tops $0.0007 (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Merculet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Merculet has a market cap of $3.15 million and approximately $118,547.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Merculet has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00070314 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00106389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.22 or 0.00141065 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,675.77 or 0.99968477 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,897.22 or 0.06786764 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.97 or 0.00765927 BTC.

Merculet Profile

Merculet was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,336,193,316 coins. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

