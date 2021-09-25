MesChain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $46,303.00 (MES)

MesChain (CURRENCY:MES) traded up 20.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 25th. MesChain has a market capitalization of $374,975.98 and $46,303.00 worth of MesChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MesChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MesChain has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00070260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.20 or 0.00106018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.26 or 0.00141351 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,635.30 or 1.00011570 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,866.37 or 0.06723765 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $324.56 or 0.00761326 BTC.

MesChain Coin Profile

MesChain’s total supply is 4,399,700,232 coins and its circulating supply is 874,972,732 coins. MesChain’s official Twitter account is @MeschainMES . The official website for MesChain is www.meschain.io

Buying and Selling MesChain

