MetaHash (MHC) Price Hits $0.0109 on Top Exchanges

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, #MetaHash has traded down 34.9% against the US dollar. #MetaHash has a market cap of $30.70 million and $1.07 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00068149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00102629 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00133653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,126.34 or 1.00024934 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,832.40 or 0.06725264 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.68 or 0.00754299 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,978,564,329 coins and its circulating supply is 2,808,353,551 coins. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

