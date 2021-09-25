MetaHash Price Down 7.5% Over Last Week (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 25th. During the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $29.97 million and $1.01 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00071474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00107022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.40 or 0.00144794 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,316.34 or 0.99785223 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,873.26 or 0.06775367 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $326.47 or 0.00769849 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,976,626,904 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,474,294 coins. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars.

