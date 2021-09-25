Metronome Price Hits $3.92 (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Metronome coin can now be bought for $3.92 or 0.00009195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. Metronome has a market capitalization of $47.61 million and approximately $44,233.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metronome alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00071089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00106678 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.96 or 0.00142817 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,727.85 or 1.00108632 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,876.06 or 0.06738417 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $327.99 or 0.00768456 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,419,044 coins and its circulating supply is 12,132,670 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.