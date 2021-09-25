MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stake Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,163 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of MGM Resorts International worth $22,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MGM. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 4.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $44.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.71. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $45.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 2.44.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.52) earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is -0.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.26.

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 359,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,371,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $104,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $1,378,375. 5.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

