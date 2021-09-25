MIB Coin Trading Up 29.4% Over Last Week (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $454,760.62 and $37.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded up 29.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00101764 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00024415 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000056 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 428,742,046 coins and its circulating supply is 151,440,118 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars.

