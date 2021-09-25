Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 206.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

MAA traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.28. 394,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,095. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.53 and a 1 year high of $197.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.47. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. Analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

