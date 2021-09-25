Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Shares Purchased by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,540 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 2.14% of Miller Industries worth $9,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 321.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the first quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 79.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLR traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.96. 22,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.99. Miller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.84 and a twelve month high of $47.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.55.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.16 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.05%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

