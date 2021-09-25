MimbleWimbleCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $30.19 Million (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $30.19 million and $71,521.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.80 or 0.00006552 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.18 or 0.00386302 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005117 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $439.24 or 0.01027259 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000232 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,777,441 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

