Minereum Achieves Market Cap of $1.10 Million (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Minereum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0826 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Minereum has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. Minereum has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $21,777.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00056721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.46 or 0.00127840 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00011824 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00043273 BTC.

Minereum Coin Profile

Minereum (MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 13,359,379 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Buying and Selling Minereum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

