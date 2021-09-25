MintMe.com Coin Trading Up 42.3% Over Last 7 Days (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 42.3% higher against the US dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $632,316.66 and $2,457.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,594.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,905.41 or 0.06821123 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.04 or 0.00354593 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $512.75 or 0.01203799 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.13 or 0.00110653 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.69 or 0.00555685 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.03 or 0.00528309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.35 or 0.00315415 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

