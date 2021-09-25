Mirrored Amazon (mAMZN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $45,009.00

Mirrored Amazon (CURRENCY:mAMZN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Mirrored Amazon has a market cap of $27.07 million and $45,009.00 worth of Mirrored Amazon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mirrored Amazon has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Amazon coin can currently be bought for $3,446.79 or 0.08075604 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00071089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00106678 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.96 or 0.00142817 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,727.85 or 1.00108632 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,876.06 or 0.06738417 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.99 or 0.00768456 BTC.

About Mirrored Amazon

Mirrored Amazon’s total supply is 7,853 coins. Mirrored Amazon’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Amazon’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Amazon is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Amazon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Amazon directly using U.S. dollars.

