Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $50,057.00 (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $28.29 million and approximately $50,057.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be bought for approximately $377.40 or 0.00894927 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00068380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00102973 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00133709 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,135.27 or 0.99915481 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,832.28 or 0.06716185 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $320.92 or 0.00760987 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 74,969 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

