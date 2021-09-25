Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Price Hits $17.64 (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market cap of $19.82 million and $294.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be purchased for about $17.64 or 0.00041481 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00070739 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00106672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.71 or 0.00142770 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,669.53 or 1.00342306 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,901.76 or 0.06823826 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $326.36 or 0.00767464 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars.

