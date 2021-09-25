Misbloc (MSB) Achieves Market Cap of $21.68 Million

Misbloc (CURRENCY:MSB) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Misbloc coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000444 BTC on major exchanges. Misbloc has a total market capitalization of $21.68 million and approximately $10.20 million worth of Misbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Misbloc has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Misbloc alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00053779 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002645 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00121736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012150 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00043657 BTC.

About Misbloc

Misbloc (CRYPTO:MSB) is a coin. Misbloc’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,469,939 coins. The official website for Misbloc is misblock.io . Misbloc’s official Twitter account is @misbloc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Misbloc’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=103357971483544

According to CryptoCompare, “MISBLOC (Medical information service with blockchain) is designed to provide safe and transparent medical services using blockchain technology, which aims to make the MISBLOC system immune to forgery and counterfeit. “

Misbloc Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Misbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Misbloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Misbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Misbloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Misbloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.