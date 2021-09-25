Mithril (MITH) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.03 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Mithril has a market cap of $43.90 million and $9.03 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mithril Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

