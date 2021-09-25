Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 492,501 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,508,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 492,501 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.48% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $58,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1,607.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre bought 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $50,036.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $105,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,453,955 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $39.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.15. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $42.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. Research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.78.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

