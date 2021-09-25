Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,017,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130,779 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of U.S. Bancorp worth $58,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 166.7% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $59.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

